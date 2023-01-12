scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

GMSH-16 to give financial help to student for prosthetic limb

GMSH 16, Chandigarh, informed the committee members that a request letter was received from Suman Devi, councillor of ward no 4, Chandigarh seeking financial assistance for the student.

The hospital authorities informed that on the day of the tragedy, the patient was first brought to GMSH 16 where after first aid was administered and she was then referred to PGIMER.

After the doctors treating her advised Rs 35 lakh be spent on providing a prosthetic limb to the student who lost her arm after the heritage tree at Carmel Convent School fell on her, the executive committee of GMSH 16 decided to give financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, here on Wednesday.



The hospital authorities informed that on the day of the tragedy, the patient was first brought to GMSH 16 where after first aid was administered and she was then referred to PGIMER.

Due to the seriousness of the injury on her arm, she had to undergo amputation.

After deliberations, it was decided that financial assistance may be considered as a one-time exception. ens

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 01:44 IST
