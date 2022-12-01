GMSH-16 latest: introduces scan and share self-registration facility for OPD registration

In yet another patient-centric and patient-friendly initiative, the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Chandigarh, has introduced a scan and share self-registration facility for OPD registration and to get OPD cards.

To avail of this facility, a patient needs to have a smartphone and an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID or number or even OTP-based registration linked to his/her mobile number. This can be done by downloading and installing the ABHA app from Google Play Store for Android Smartphones or the ABHA ABDM app from Apple app store for iOS/iPhone.

After registering and logging into the app using the ABHA ID/number, the initial patient profile data is to be filled up only once and the hospital QR code for online/self-registration must be scanned. After clicking on the SHARE button, the patient profile data gets automatically fed into the hospital’s software and a token number is generated and displayed on the app itself, which is valid for 30 minutes. The patient then waits for the operator to call out the token number, following which he/she proceeds to the counter to obtain the OPD card directly and then consults the doctor.

“This facility has initially been introduced at registration counter number 15 and depending upon the public response will be rolled out at other counters too. We started this facility four-five days back, and on average, about 60 patients, mostly youngsters, are using this facility. We hope more and more patients will opt for this, as the aim is to reduce the waiting time of patients and long queues. On average, we have an OPD of about 2,300 patients daily, and once registered, the patient will get an ID, which will be useful for further visits. We encourage the public to make maximum use of this facility to avoid facing huge crowds at the OPD registration,” explains Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh. The hospital also plans to utilise nursing students to act as patient coordinators to make the public aware of this facility and to also help download and install the app for registration for the first time.