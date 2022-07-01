GMSH-16: Kin create ruckus after being stopped from taking away man’s body without autopsy

The Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 of Chandigarh witnessed high drama on Thursday after relatives of a man, who died while being rushed to the health hub, created ruckus and broke a glass in the Emergency ward, after being stopped from taking the body away.

According to details, the victim — a man in his late thirties — apparently slipped inside his bathroom on Tuesday and suffered serious injuries. He was later rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him dead. The body was tested for Covid and found to be positive before being sent to the mortuary of the hospital. On Thursday, the relatives obtained the due signatures of the doctor and the police and tried to take the body away for cremation. However, before the family could bring the body out from the mortuary and put it in a private hospital, some staff members of the hospital objected that the body couldn’t be taken away without an autopsy and raised the alarm. At this, the family of the victim indulged in a heated verbal argument with the hospital staff, which soon turned ugly, leading to some of the victim’s kin indulging in vandalism in the Emergency ward.

Later, a police team from Sector 17, including DSP Gurmukh Singh and SHO, Inspector Om Prakash, rushed to the spot. After hearing both the parties, the police detained at least 12 relatives of the victim, including seven women, briefly. All of them were released later.

A police officer said, “It is a case of negligence on part of the medical staff and the mortuary people. How can the kin of a victim, who was tested Covid-19 positive, take the body out of the mortuary. The victim was dead when he was brought from his house to the hospital. He died under mysterious circumstances. Doctors had made a medico legal case (MLC) in this connection. The autopsy in such cases is a must. An autopsy of the body will be held tomorrow.”

Covid bodies are released for cremation after due Covid protocols, a doctor of GMSH-16 confirmed later. A DDR was later lodged at Sector 17 police station.