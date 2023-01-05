GMSH-16 encroachment case: Chandigarh to carry out restoration of public passage

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg has issued an order on the restoration of the public passage citing “Safety of human lives and public property at the risk and cost of the ex-lessee (chemist shop no 6) at GMSH 16”. He said it would be restored on Thursday at 8 am.

“The ex-lessee is advised to immediately vacate the passage and restore the load-bearing partition wall failing which the same would be carried out by the administration at the risk and cost of the shop owners from 8am on January 5,” the order issued by Garg said.

The administration said if the owners are not present or the shop is found locked prior to the work, they officials would break open the shop and video record the entire process, along with other formalities.

On December 22, the shop was directed to vacate the passage and restore the wall by December 25 failing which the same would be carried out by the administration. The passage, however, was neither vacated nor was the wall restored. Though the shop requires to be open 24×7, on the evening of December 25, they shut shop in an attempt to derail the efforts of the administration to restore the passage, the administration said.

The administration added that the shop reopened on December 26, after getting a stay order from the vacation judge. Prior to the order, the applications for a stay were dismissed by the Court of Jagdeep Sood and withdrawn by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was neither mentioned in the application for stay nor was it in the knowledge of the health department of Chandigarh, Garg’s order said.

The Court of Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Civil Judge Junior Division vide order dated January 4, 2023, found no ground to interfere with the showcause notice and dismissed the application.