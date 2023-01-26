scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
GMSH-16 doctor to be honoured for meritorious service

Dr Mohan will receive the commendation certificate from the UT Administration on Republic Day.

Dr Mohan worked in many places in Haryana, before moving to UT, and was in charge of the Police Hospital, before moving to GMSH 16. (Express Photo)
For her meritorious service at the GMSH, Sector 16, Dr Vandana Mohan, District Family Welfare Officer, and the nodal officer for the government of India’s flagship maternity scheme, will receive the commendation certificate from the UT Administration on Republic Day.

Dr Mohan worked in many places in Haryana, before moving to UT, and was in charge of the Police Hospital, before moving to GMSH 16.

With many ANMs and staff working with her, the constant effort she said is to stress on capacity building.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 01:47 IST
DSP who sued Sidhu, Inspector probing minister among 21 picked for honour

