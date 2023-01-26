GMSH-16 doctor to be honoured for meritorious service

For her meritorious service at the GMSH, Sector 16, Dr Vandana Mohan, District Family Welfare Officer, and the nodal officer for the government of India’s flagship maternity scheme, will receive the commendation certificate from the UT Administration on Republic Day.

Dr Mohan worked in many places in Haryana, before moving to UT, and was in charge of the Police Hospital, before moving to GMSH 16.

With many ANMs and staff working with her, the constant effort she said is to stress on capacity building.