GMCH-32 to start MSc general surgery course

From the upcoming academic session,2012-13,the Government Medical College and Hospital,Sector 32,will be starting MS (General Surgery) after the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Dr Raj Bahadur,director principal of GMCH-32,said,Medical Council of India has conveyed the permission of Board of Governors to start MS (General Surgery) course with annual intake of thress students per year,from the academic session 2012-13 at GMCH-32.

In January,the inspection of the General Surgery Department was carried out by the Medical Council of India team and on the basis of the assessors report,the Board of Governors has given permission to start a MS (General Surgery) course at GMCH under Panjab University.

With this approval the total number of PG seats at GMCH has increased from 37 to 40.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App