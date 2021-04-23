GMCH to start daily virtual interaction of Covid patients with their kin from today

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has taken an initiative to arrange daily virtual interaction of COVID patients with their relatives through video calls. The intention is to bring down the possible stress level of admitted patients and help them feel closer to their loved ones. Tablets and smart phones have been arranged and the facility has already been introduced for patients in the Sector 48 hospital. A similar facility will be started for admitted patients in the Sector 32 hospital from April 23.

The existing system of daily briefing to attendants/relatives of the admitted COVID patients, which is done between 11.00 am and 01.00 pm will continue without any change.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has said that regular checks on the food being provided to patients must be ensured and also to have variation in food items.

In another initiative, GMCH 32, with the assistance of the Chandigarh Housing Board, has started video interaction with COVID patients in home isolation within the jurisdiction of South Zone and some part of the East Zone. The areas are: Sectors 32 to 46, Sectors 49 to 63, Attawa, Kajheri, Burail, Palsora, Badheri, Shahpur, Buterala, Dadumajra and Maloya, Sector 48, Grain Market and Nizampur in East Zone.

The interaction of the doctors with the patients in home isolation will reduce the possible anxiety level and will also provide a sense of security and patients in home isolation may avoid unnecessary travel to GMCH. The patients in home isolation from the above areas may interact with the doctors on video calling at the following numbers: 7657977814-815.

Adviser Parida has said that to ensure availability of required medicines and support staff, advance actions are needed to take care of the possible delays in the supply chain. The stock of required medicines for COVID- related issues is being monitored and advance supply orders are being placed for sufficient quantity. A screening committee has also been constituted, which will provide a wait-list of qualified/suitable support which can be deployed with brief in-house training. There are sufficient arrangements in the facility of Level-1, Level-2 and Level-3 with sufficient availability of oxygen and required medicines. The patients are being discharged and also being shifted from one level facility to the other based on the requirement and the prescribed protocol.