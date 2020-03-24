GMCH to procure ten more ventilators from released MPLADS funds

MP Kirron Kher released funds worth Rs 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds. (File) MP Kirron Kher released funds worth Rs 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds. (File)

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 is set to procure ten more ventilators for its COVID 19 isolation ward after MP Kirron Kher’s released funds worth Rs 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for the procurement for essential items such as ventilators to battle the COVID 19 pandemic in Chandigarh.

“We will procure a total of ten ventilators using the funds,” confirmed a spokesperson for the hospital.

The funds were released in response to a letter by Dr BS Chavan, Director Principal for Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32), appealing to the MP for funds to curb the effect of the pandemic in the city, especially in GMCH 32, where 6 of the seven COVID 19 patients of the city have been hospitalized in isolation wards.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner for UT Chandigarh, Mandeep Singh Brar, Kher stated that the work of procuring essential equipment for treating COVID 19 patients and battling the spread of the virus is most urgent.

The letter states that the work of procuring ventilators and other essential commodities should be “scrutinized, and technical, financial and administrative sanction issued as soon as possible on receipt of this letter”. Furthermore, the letter states that funds all other recommended work under MPLAD may not be released and the procurement of essential equipment for fighting the epidemic should be done urgently.

“I had only written to the MP last night appealing for funds and was grateful that they came by so soon. We will be drawing up a detailed plan to procure ventilators use the funds to pay for these,” says Chavan, Director Principal for GMCH 32. Each ventilator will cost an average of 9 to ten lakhs, allowing for the the hospital to procure a total of ten.

