GMCH sexual harassment case: Accused surrenders before court, sent to custody

The accused has been identified as Kamleshwar Sah, resident of New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.

A day after the accused in the GMCH sexual harassment case was denied anticipatory bail from a district court, the accused OT technician Tuesday surrendered himself before the court.

The accused was taken in custody and officially arrested. The police were also granted one-day remand of the accused.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “The accused surrendered in court around 12 noon. We produced him in court today and requested one-day remand.”

It was on Monday that a single bench of an additional sessions court of Chandigarh had dismissed the anticipatory bail sought by accused observing that “the allegations are serious and have allegedly taken place at workplace. The circumstances warrant that custodial interrogation of applicant takes place to bring out the truth. He, therefore, is not found entitled to anticipatory bail”.

A detailed order of the dismissal was made available on Tuesday.

The surrender comes a day after hundreds of resident doctors of the GMCH-32 walked in protest against the lackadaisical attitude shown by the authorities and police in arresting the accused OT technician who had allegedly molested the third year PG anaesthesia student on the hospital premises on June 27. A token strike was also held.