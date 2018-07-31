GMCH policy on MBBS admissions challenged again, Punjab and Haryana HC issues notices

A division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Mahabir Singh Sindhu has sought the response of the authorities to the plea on August 14. (Representational Image) A division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Mahabir Singh Sindhu has sought the response of the authorities to the plea on August 14. (Representational Image)

In yet another challenge to the admission policy of Government Medical College and Hospital-32, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Chandigarh Administration and the institute on a student’s plea seeking directions that only students of Chandigarh should be considered for the MBBS admissions under the Union Territory pool quota.

Seeking directions for quashing the merit list of students issued by GMCH-32 for counselling to the MBBS course, 21-year-old Ashu Hooda also prayed that the institute should formulate proper eligibility criteria for students who seek admission against the 77 UT pool seats. According to the current admission policy, all the students who have passed class XII examination from a Chandigarh school are being considered for admission under the UT pool.

A division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Mahabir Singh Sindhu has sought the response of the authorities to the plea on August 14. Seventy-two students, whose admission could get affected due to the court case, have also been made party to the case.

In the plea filed through advocate Vijay Pal, Hooda said that there is no domicile criterion to create a distinction between the students who are bonafide residents of Chandigarh and others who have only done their class XII from Chandigarh but actually are residents of outside Chandigarh.

“The said issue is very serious in nature as it tends to create an unfair competition between candidates who are bonafide residents of UT Chandigarh and candidates who only happen to do their 12th standard from Chandigarh just in order to take advantage of reservation provided for bonafide residents of Chandigarh,” the plea reads.

