GMCH observes World Autism Awareness Day, holds workshops

The Department of Psychiatry of Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, observed the World Autism Awareness Day, with the theme- ‘Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World’.

On the occassion, Dr Priti Arun, Professor and Head of Department of Psychiatry, GMCH, conducted a comprehensive workshop for professionals on screening and assessment on children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) including autism and asperger syndrome.

A panel discussion for parents to answer their questions on management of children with ASD. More than 120 participants who attended the workshop, while over 200 parents of children with ASD and professionals also attended the panel discussion for parents. Webinars were also conducted.

The resource persons of the workshops conducted during the event were Dr Priti Arun, Dr Chandrika Azad, Dr Shivangi Mehta, Dr Archana Sharma and Abhipriya.

Speaking at the event, Dr Arun emphasised that early identification of the condition helps in its better management and also highlighted early identification, assessment and diagnosis, which is being carried out by the Department of Psychiatry, GMCH.