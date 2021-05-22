GMCH doctors flag urgent need for walk-in mortuary amid rising Covid deaths

In view of the rising Covid deaths in Chandigarh, doctors from GMCH, Sector 32, have flagged an urgent need for a ‘walk-in mortuary’, which, they said, would also help prepare for a possible third wave. (File)

IN VIEW of the rising Covid deaths in Chandigarh, doctors from GMCH, Sector 32, have flagged an urgent need for a ‘walk-in mortuary’, which, they said, would also help prepare for a possible third wave. This issue was discussed at a meeting of officials chaired by Yashpal Garg, nodal officer for oxygen supplies in UT.

On Friday, the city recorded 14 Covid deaths. In May alone, 188 people had succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh.

The meeting was attended by GMCH Director Principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Medical Superintendent Professor Sudhir Garg, Joint Director (Admin) Dr Jasbir Singh and other senior doctors who are in-charge of various Covid-related responsibilities at the GMCH-32. PCS Sorabh Arora also attended the meeting.

At the virtual meeting, Dr Dasari Harish, nodal officer for mini Covid care centres, also attached with GMCH, said there is an urgent requirement of walk-in mortuary to keep the increasing number of bodies and prepare for a possible third wave.

According to sources, the GMCH had an initial capacity ten bodies. However, due to two chambers lying non-functional, only six bodies can be accommodated in the mortuary chamber. Thus, to accommodate more bodies, an air-conditioned hall of the hospital was being used.

Describing the concept of a walk-in mortuary, officials said it would be a refrigerated room with a temperature of 2-4 degrees celcius. At the meeting, Dr Harish informed the committee: “Many vendors were telephonically contacted but neither of them agreed to register on GeM (government e-marketplace).”

“The director said she has already cleared the file to set up a walk-in mortuary but was unable to proceed further due to the GeM issue. Considering present improper arrangements, increasing number of bodies of Covid patients and preparations required to deal with the possible third wave, we need not wait for availability of vendor on GeM. A short notice tender to be issued to set-up a walk-in mortuary on the lines of the mortuary in department of anatomy, without any further delay. As earlier decided, in view of the bad experience and immediate requirement, reputed brands like Blue Star, Carrier and other of same repute may only be considered, with the approval of the competent authority,” an official said at the meeting.

Need of funds for medical liquid oxygen

Dr Manpreet Singh said that the approved fund of Rs 4 crore for purchase of liquid oxygen is meant for the period upto August 2022, but considering increase in consumption, they would need additional funds. The joint director (admin) said additional requirement will be projected at the RE stage and same will be met from the savings in other heads.

New ventilators

The director said 10 new ventilators may be received from DHS in the next 2-3 days and immediate action will be taken for its commissioning. Dr Palta said that out of 55 ventilators, 54 are now functional. One ventilator is being repaired and may also be made functional within a day or two.