GMCH-32 to get advanced centre for infectious diseases on its campus

The UT Administration has decided to establish a state-of-the-art Advanced Centre for Infectious diseases on a 1.6 acre plot on the GMCH-32 campus.

In 2017, the Administration had decided to set up a Sports Injuries Centre in this space at a cost of Rs 70.72 crore. The construction could not be started due to some litigation on the tendering process. The matter was re-examined by officials who observed that several sports injury facilities are available at PGI. Moreover, Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi also offers advanced training, PG and super-specialty courses in sports medicine.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator reviewed the matter said that that respiratory infections like viral infections, tuberculosis, bacterial and fungal pneumonia are highly prevalent here and that newly emerged infections like H1N1 and Covid-19 are going to stay and may become endemic. The city must thus be prepared for such possibilities as no institute in the entire region provides specialised services and training for highly infectious and communicable diseases.

Banwari Lal Purohit, Administrator Chandigarh has agreed with the observations and added that the preparation for and management of infectious diseases is the need of the hour.

Accordingly, the UT Administration has decided that the land will now utilised to set up a state-of-the-art Advanced Centre for Infectious diseases. The planning will be re-worked by the Department of Urban Planning and the Department of Engineering, UT Administration.

OPD services in GMCH Sector to be discontinued from Jan 10

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and positivity in the city and surrounding areas, the number of healthcare workers getting infected with the disease is increasing.

According to Dr. Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH-32, in order to continue to provide care to critically ill patients and Covid patients, it is important to reduce the exposure of HCWs to reduce the risk of them getting infected in a hospital setup. So, it has been decided that the walk-in OPD services in GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh will be discontinued from January 10 onwards. However, Telemedicine, E-sanjeevani (esanjeevani.opd.in), and online appointments for physical consultation in OPDs will continue from 09:00 AM to 01:00 pm.

The OPD services for obstetrics patients, radiation and Oncology (OPD for cancer patients), and emergency services will continue as usual.