GMCH-32 starts specialised paediatric cardiology services

The Department of Cardiology, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH 32), Chandigarh, has started specialised paediatric cardiology services and an arrhythmia clinic in the hospital. According to senior doctors, the clinic will run every Wednesday in the afternoon and the Paediatric Cardiology Clinic will run on Saturday, forenoon.

Paediatric cardiology involves mainly treating children with cardiac ailments. There are only a few centres in the region offering these specialised services and the new facility will improve the treatment of children suffering from

heart diseases.

The Arrhythmia Clinic provides care and treatment involving palpitations, which are heart rhythm disorders. Electrophysiological studies are conducted on these patients. For the treatment of the same, radiofrequency ablation is the method which is adopted with advanced techniques such as 3D mapping.

The addition of these specialised services will boost healthcare in the entire region. Paediatric cardiology is an area where treatment of children at an early stage will prevent long-term complications. This would also ease the patient load requiring treatment for cardiac ailments in a tertiary care centre like PGI.

DM Cardiology and DM Pulmonary Medicine have also started teaching and training students in these super-specialised

courses. In addition, permission to start an MD Physiology course has also been received from the Government of

India. According to Dr Sreenivas Reddy Professor, Department of Cardiology, GMCH 32, there is no separate centre to provide specialised treatment to children in this region, and with this new facility, children will be able to get the latest treatment.