GMCH-32 sexual harassment case: ‘We do not delay patient care, delay in justice is not acceptable to us’

HUNDREDS OF resident doctors at GMCH-32 Monday staged a protest against the authorities for delay in arresting the OT technician who had allegedly molested a third year PG anesthesia student at the hospital premises on June 27.

The OT technician was suspended six days after the incident, “for not appearing before the Internal Complaint Committee of Sexual harassment for women at workplace.” In the meantime, while an FIR has been lodged, no arrest has been made yet.

A district court Monday rejected the accused’s anticipatory bail.

Junior Residents from all departments observed a mass protest from 9 am outside the administrative block, demanding justice for their colleague. The residents also held a token strike, wherein they only extended services in the emergency and covid care wards.

However, all OPDs, several elective surgeries remained functional as senior residents did not join the protest.

The protest went on till 12 pm when police officials approached the residents. “The police officials assured us that steps are being taken to nab the accused at the earliest,” said Dr Sandeep Singh, head, United Residents Doctor’s Association (URDA).

Chandigarh Police under the scanner

As residents questioned the police about the delay, they were reportedly asked to ‘depute one of the doctors with the police who may

assist them on raids to see if the police were doing their duty or not.’

“This came as a shock to us. When patients come to us in desperate hours, we do not ask them to assist us in the OT if they are apprehensive of the results. This statement was pure absurd and disrespectful,” said a resident doctor present at the spot.

Earlier too, the victim had stated that the police had only registered a DDR in the case, going against the law which mandates the police to immediately file FIRs in complaints of sexual offences. As per 166A(c) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013, if a public servant does not register an FIR for sexual violence, he or she can be punished with imprisonment and fine.

The FIR was filed only a day later, when the victim approached the SSP UT, Kuldeep Singh Chahal. When contacted by The Indian Express only he said, “We have registered the case. We will also arrest (the accused) soon.”

Doctors outraged

GMCH Chandigarh is among the two health institutions at the forefront of the pandemic and caters to patients from at least three states.

The institute employs almost 400 Junior Resident doctors.

“This is my reward – a lackadaisical approach by the police and insensitivity from college authorities,” said the 27-year-old victim, who has been posted at various Covid intensive care units.

“The response from police is inadequate and delayed as the accused has still not been arrested. Such incidents and lack of adequate response bring our morale down and questions our safety at workplace. Anesthesia residents are running critical care units and OTs without any delay in patient care. In such a scenario an ongoing delay in bringing accused to justice is not acceptable to us. We condemn this heinous act by a staff member and want prompt and amplified efforts from the police force in making sure the culprit is arrested as soon as possible,” said a statement issued by URDA.

‘Female residents apprehensive of moving around alone’

“The investigation is only moving forward when we are creating pressure on the administration. All female residents of the hospital are now apprehensive of moving around alone. This is a huge place and all of us are alone several times during the day. Female residents are questioning if they should take a friend along. Male residents are now worried if they should be the ones undertaking menial everyday tasks so that the women doctors are not alone at any point. The hospital is always like a second home to residents. We spend more time in hospitals than at our homes. This incident has shocked not just me but all of us to the core. We are scared in our own home,” the victim doctor told The Indian Express.