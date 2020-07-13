GMCH-32 security guard beaten to death in Chandigarh

The incident took place at around 11 pm. The incident took place at around 11 pm.

A security guard at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, was killed and another injured after a group of men allegedly thrashed them on Sunday night. The argument developed after the guard stopped the suspects from entering the emergency and asked them to wait outside. Police have detained four suspects.

As per the preliminary reports, two groups of juveniles were rushed to the hospital after they had attacked each other. “A group of men probably known to the juvenile also came to GMCH-32. The security guards stopped the entry of a few of them in the emergency. It triggered verbal altercation and assault.” The incident took place at around 11 pm.

A video clip of the suspects arguing with the security guards also gone viral. The video made by one of the security guards was handed over to the local police. Sources claimed that one of the suspects was slapped by the guards when he insisted to get an entry in the emergency ward.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of IPC.

The victim identified as Shyam Sunder, a resident of village Raipur Khurd, was deputed at the hospital for a long time. The injured guard was identified as Kamaldeep and is now stable. Employee Union GMCH-32 staged a protest seeking justice for the victims.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd