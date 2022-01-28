Republic Day speech: ‘GMCH 32 to have Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases’

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal, on the occasion of Republic Day said that Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will now have an Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases. It would be the first of its kind in the region.

“Management of infectious diseases like Covid-19 is the need of hour and we need to prepare for the possible new viruses/mutations that may pose more challenges in future. Since there is no such institute in the entire region for specialised services and training in highly infectious and communicable diseases, it has been decided to set up a state-of-the-art Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases in GMCH 32,” the Adviser said during his speech.

He stated that with the target of making Chandigarh the most liveable and healthy city, constant endeavours have been made to improve health and infrastructure in the city.

Mother and Child Care Centre with 270-bed capacity have been set up at GMCH 32, Dispensaries and Pediatric Care Unit in the existing School of Nursing at GMSH 16 has been upgraded, he mentioned.

He also made a mention of e-Sanjeevani OPD tele-consultation facility, which has also been implemented for general OPD consultation as well as for specialist services so that the general public can have online consultation.

“As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements, I would like to pay my gratitude to all those who have played a key role in bringing India, this far, in its evolutionary journey,” he stated.

Dharam Pal also spoke about his first year as the UT Adviser. “As my first year as the Adviser to the Administrator, I have experienced that this city is true to its name. Brilliant architecture, modern landscape, progressive people and most of all a progressive administration, committed to improve quality of life for all Chandigarhians. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the generous people of Chandigarh for being welcoming and cooperative. Municipal elections have just been concluded successfully in Chandigarh. I congratulate the mayor and all the councillors for their spectacular win in the recently held Municipal Corporation elections,” he added. Pal spoke about the ongoing pandemic as well, citing that people should continue to follow Covid protocols. “The obstacles posed by the ongoing pandemic, has pushed us to realise the importance of a self-reliant India. I would like to acknowledge the efforts and say my heartfelt thank you to the doctors, health-workers and other frontline workers who are working tirelessly and are making spirited efforts to save precious lives. I also thank the voluntary organizations/NGOs who are playing significant role in setting up and managing Mini Covid Care Centers. I will still urge everyone to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, as the threat posed by the new variant, has not gone away,” he added.

Pal said that the entire adult population of Chandigarh has been fully vaccinated with both doses. Vaccination for age group 15 to 18 years began on January 3, for which special camps have been organised at various locations including schools. “E-Sanjeevani OPD tele-consultation facility is the most important facility in the present Covid times. These services can be availed online while sitting at home. The only thing you need to do is to download the ‘E-Sanjeevani OPD’ App. Register yourself, select Chandigarh, select any of the government hospitals and you can schedule your appointment. I request all residents of Chandigarh to use this facility. This will considerably reduce OPD rush,” he said.

President’s Medal for CBI officer

A 2003BATCH IPS officer, Dr Nitin Deep Blaggan, of Amritsar was conferred the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services on January 26. He is posted as DIG, CBI, in Delhi. Blaggan was instrumental in solving high-profile cases during his CBI tenure. Blaggan completed his school and MBBS from Amritsar. He is a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer.

Commendation certificate for differently-abled badminton playerChandigarh: Badminton player Tanveer Singh, who won the gold medal in Special Olympics at Bangkok in 2019, received the Certificate of Commendation on Republic Day. UT Adviser Dharam Pal awarded him the certificate. Tanveer is a neurodivergent athlete, who suffers from intellectual disability.