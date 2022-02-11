Chandigarh: GMCH 32, 16 to start full-fledged OPDs February 14 onwards

CONSIDERING the decline in Covid cases in Chandigarh, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 will start full-fledged OPDs from February 14 onwards. According to Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, they are fully prepared to open the OPDs in all departments.

“We hope people continue to use our teleconsultation and E-Sanjeevani services and avoid over-crowding, to prevent any spread of infection, for we need to continue taking precautions, even if cases are decreasing,” says Dr Singh.

GMCH-32 will start walk-in OPDs for physical consultation in all specialties and super-specialties from Monday. Registration for walk-in patients will be open from 8 to 11 am and OPD timings will be from 9:00am to 1:00pm from Monday to Saturday excluding national and gazetted holidays, when the OPDs will remain closed.

It has also been decided that all elective procedures including surgeries will also resume from February 14. In addition, 24 hours trauma and emergency services, telemedicine and E-Sanjeevani consultations will continue.

PGI has been providing Emergency Outpatient Services 24×7 during the pandemic. Elective Outpatient Services are at present being provided in PGI through teleconsultation and by prior appointments for patients who need physical consultations. This was done with the primary aim of preventing exposure of patients with comorbidities to Covid infection. In view of the decrease in cases, the institute has now decided to scale up the physical elective outpatient services.

In this phase, the current practice of calling patients by appointment through teleconsultation will continue. In addition, registration counters will be open from 8:00am to 9:00am only for the registration of walk-in patients. This will ensure requisite physical distancing amongst patients/attendants visiting the OPDs.

Registration for walk-in patients will be 8 to 9:00am and tele-consultation will be 9:30 to 10:30am. The changes will be effective from Monday, February 14.