GMADA’s move to charge Sohana for water supply from Sec 77 sparks row

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After the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) decided to levy charges for supplying water to Sohana village from the Sector 77 Water Works, the move has triggered sharp criticism from the residents and the former deputy mayor of Mohali.
According to Harjit Singh, a Sohana resident, a letter sent by GMADA said the authority has approved the supply of 3 lakh gallons of water per day to Sohana village. The supply will be drawn from a 24-inch main pipeline through a 200-mm connection line.
Harjit Singh, a Sohana resident, said according to a letter sent by GMADA to the Public Health Department, the authority has approved supply of 3 lakh gallons of water per day to Sohana village. The supply will be drawn from a 24-inch main pipeline through a 200-mm connection line.
However, the letter sent to the Public Health Department says water will be billed under PUDA policy (Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority) at Rs 14.77 per kilolitre, with a 5 per cent annual hike. It also makes the Public Health Department responsible for laying pipelines, installing meters, maintenance and all other technical work, along with bearing the entire expenditure.
Meanwhile, the former deputy mayor, Kuljit Singh Bedi, slammed the state government and GMADA over the move. Bedi argued that Sohana village and Sector 78 fall under the jurisdiction of the Mohali Municipal Corporation and therefore decisions related to water billing should be taken by the civic body.
The former deputy mayor said residents in Mohali’s older sectors receiving water through the Public Health Department are already given concessions on water bills for houses up to four marla (.025 acre). Similar relief is available in newer sectors under the civic body, but residents in GMADA-controlled areas are being denied the same benefit, he said.
“Different policies for residents living in the same city are unfair. If the Punjab government has announced relief in water charges, it should be implemented uniformly across Mohali.”
He also suggested that if GMADA is unable to efficiently manage the supply system, the Sector 78 booster plant should be transferred to the Municipal Corporation to ensure smoother distribution and uniform billing.
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