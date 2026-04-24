GMADA’s move to charge Sohana for water supply from Sec 77 sparks row

he authority has approved the supply of 3 lakh gallons of water per day to Sohana village. The supply will be drawn from a 24-inch main pipeline through a 200-mm connection line. (File Photo)

After the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) decided to levy charges for supplying water to Sohana village from the Sector 77 Water Works, the move has triggered sharp criticism from the residents and the former deputy mayor of Mohali.

According to Harjit Singh, a Sohana resident, a letter sent by GMADA said the authority has approved the supply of 3 lakh gallons of water per day to Sohana village. The supply will be drawn from a 24-inch main pipeline through a 200-mm connection line.

Harjit Singh, a Sohana resident, said according to a letter sent by GMADA to the Public Health Department, the authority has approved supply of 3 lakh gallons of water per day to Sohana village. The supply will be drawn from a 24-inch main pipeline through a 200-mm connection line.