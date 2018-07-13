GMADA XEN gets case registered against man posing as Punjab minister

Police arrested a man posing as Punjab minister. (Representational) Police arrested a man posing as Punjab minister. (Representational)

Phase VIII police booked a man who called posing as Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to Executive Engineer (XEN) of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and asked him for a favour. Police officials said they have begun investigation but the caller was yet to be arrested.

According to the police, a man posing as Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa called XEN (Horticulture), Mandeep Singh on July 9 around 11.15 am. A police official probing the case said the caller asked Mandeep Singh to settle the matter regarding a residential property.

Police sources said the caller was asking to favour a man to settle the matter of a residential property but the XEN refused to help.

The XEN stated in his complaint that after receiving the call, he got suspicious and felt that the caller was misusing the name of the minister for his personal work. After receiving the call, the XEN immediately approached police and lodged the complaint.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mandeep Singh said he did not want to disclose the exact conversation and the matter was under investigation, he did not want to comment on the issue. He said the authorities have asked to keep the matter secret till the investigation completes.

Investigating Officer (IO) Assistant Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh said they registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) at Phase 8 PS. He added that they received some call recordings from Mandeep’s mobile number and were scrutinising the antecedents of the caller. Randhawa was not available for comment.

