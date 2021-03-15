GMADA writes to Sub-Registrar to freeze process of registration of properties in Behlolpur, Jhampur

The district administration also urged the people to check the authorisation of the colonies from the regulatory bodies before investing money in them.

With the construction of illegal colonies in the periphery of Mohali, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) wrote to the Sub-Registrar to freeze the process of registration of the properties in these areas. The district administration also urged the people to check the authorisation of the colonies from the regulatory bodies before investing money in them.

The illegal colonies are mushrooming in Behlolpur and Jhampur villages which are located on the border of Mohali and Chandigarh. In the past few years, many builders erected residential colonies in these areas and sold the plots at rates lower than in other areas.

“People could buy a 100 sq yard plot for Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh in these areas. Normally, the rates for the same dimensions of the plots start from Rs 11 lakh in approved colonies. Many people fall prey to these builders who take money from the people and then flee,” a resident of Behlolpur village told The Indian Express.

He added that the colonies have been built on agricultural land, and are equipped with power and water supply.

GMADA’s Estate Officer (Plots) Pavitter Pal Singh said that the authority had already written a letter to the Sub-Registrar to freeze the registration process of the properties in the area, so that the people are not cheated.

He said that GMADA had carried out a demolition drive in the area earlier this month and whenever any such thing comes to their notice, they take action.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that people fell prey to the builders as the properties were being sold at cheaper rates. He said that the administration has been checking the area and will take action if anyone is found cheating.

“The matter is not under the direct purview of the district administration as there are other regulatory bodies who look into it, but I will check and see what action the district administration can take. I also urge people to check with GMADA about whether the colony is legal or illegal before investing in them,” the DC said.