GMADA to spend Rs 3.5 crore to revive stadiums, hire coaches, staff for one year

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to revive poorly managed sports stadiums across the city by appointing coaches and operational staff on contract for one year.

As several city stadiums have not been functioning efficiently for a long time, GMADA has now initiated steps to streamline their operations and improve training facilities for budding athletes.

According to sources, coaches and technical staff for various sports disciplines will be recruited for stadiums located in Sectors 56, 59, 61, 65, 69, and 71 in Mohali. Nearly Rs 3 crore will be spent on hiring coaches and support staff for one year to provide structured training to local players and reactivate sports infrastructure within the city, they said.