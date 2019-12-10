GMADA starts issuing notices for using residential properties commercially

GMADA building GMADA building

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued notices to the owners of residential houses for using them commercially.

GMADA started the drive last week. GMADA’s Estate Officer (Housing) Mahesh Bansal said that they launched the drive last week. They started issuing notices, following which most of the people who were running illegal paying guest accommodations have either started registering with them or closing their illegal business.

“On December 6, our teams visited Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 from where we received complaints that many illegal PGs were being run in the area. Many people have closed their PGs,” EO Bansal said.

GMADA identified many properties where commercial activities are being run without taking permission. These properties are situated in Phase VII and Phase 3-B2. In the coming days notices will be issued to the owners of such properties.

Around two months ago, GMADA had issued a public notice asking the PG owners to either register with them or close the PGs or else face action under Section 45(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act.

“Under the Act, GMADA could cancel the allotment of the property and confiscate 10 per cent of the total amount of the property,” a GMADA officer said.

P S Virdi, the president of Consumer Protection Forum of Mohali who waged a war against illegal PGs in the city, said that GMADA must take action as illegal PGs have become a menace in the city.

Virdi said that although GMADA claims that they are taking action, there are hundreds of illegal PGs being run in the city and hundreds of residential properties are put to commercial use.

“You just see people have opened clinics in their houses, they are running shops. This practice must be stopped,” Virdi said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App