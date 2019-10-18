GMADA starts facility of paying water and sewerage bills online

IN A relief to people living in Eco City in New Chandigarh and Aero City along the airport road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) started the facility to pay water and sewerage bills online. The new move will benefit around 50,000 households.

A GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline that consumers can now pay their bills online at GMADA’s official website where a link has been provided. The officer added that consumers can make payments using both credit and debit cards. “The facility is there. Residents of these areas complained of having to cover a long distance to pay their bills. Now with this facility the consumers can pay their bills from their home,” the officer said.

The officer concerned with the project said that the consumers will have to visit the link provided on the website and submit the property’s number, following which the gateway for bill payment would open.

The areas of sectors 76 to 80, Sector 67, Sector 68, Sector 69, Eco City 1 and Eco City 2 and Aero City come under GMADA’s jurisdiction, which is as many as 12 sectors with a population of around 50,000 households. GMADA claims to provide round the clock water supply in the areas under its jurisdiction. “It will be beneficial for the consumers and for GMADA as well,” added the officer.

“Some people had o take leave as they had to go to Mohali to pay their bills. It is very far. If the online system works properly, it will be of great help to us, but after some time such systems start creating issues, we request GMADA to work on it properly,” said Arvind Puri, a resident of New Chandigarh.