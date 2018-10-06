GMADA pulls down 91 illegal structures around airport

The GMADA demolition drive around Chandigarh International Airport in Jagatpura on Friday. (Express photo) The GMADA demolition drive around Chandigarh International Airport in Jagatpura on Friday. (Express photo)

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out a demolition drive around Chandigarh International Airport on Friday and razed as many as 91 structures illegally constructed within a 100-metre area of the airport. Beginning around 10 am, the drive continued till 6.30 pm.

The structures, mostly shops, were razed. Though some people protested, GMADA continued with the drive. The officials said the drive was carried out by following due procedure and notice had been served to the owners of the buildings two months ago. The structures mostly included cattle sheds, shops and dairies.

Estate Officer (Regulatory), Amninder Kaur Brar told Chandigarh Newsline that they identified a total of 91 illegal structures that had come up within 100 metres of the airport. She said that notices had been served to the owners in August and they were also given two hearings. “We again served notices four days before today’s demolition drive. We followed the due process and completed our work,” added Brar. She, however, could not confirm whether the drive would continue on Saturday.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also directed the Chandigarh and Mohali administrations to demolish the illegal structures within the surroundings of the airport.

Meanwhile, G S Johal, a retried Army officer, alleged that GMADA razed his wall which was not within 100 metres of the airport. He also tried to stop the JCB machine used to raze the illegal structures but GMADA continued with the drive.

Brajesh Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura, said that though they got a stay order from the court, GMADA officials refused to listen.

The GMADA officials said that though some residents showed some documents, those were old copies of stay orders that had expired.

