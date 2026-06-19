GMADA tightening noose around defaulters, but itself owes crores in property tax to MC

While the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has been cracking down on defaulting builders and developers over pending dues, the authority itself is facing questions over unpaid property tax owed to the Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali.

According to Municipal Corporation sources, GMADA has not deposited property tax on several of its properties for years, resulting in dues running into crores of rupees. Officials said the civic body issues notices to GMADA annually, but the authority has neither cleared the outstanding amount nor provided complete details of its properties for proper tax assessment.

MC officials maintain that GMADA owns numerous developed and undeveloped properties across the city. However, the absence of a comprehensive property record has hampered accurate tax calculations. Sources said that after adding interest and penalties, the outstanding amount is estimated to have crossed crores.