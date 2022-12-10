GMADA to issue notices to collect unpaid maintenance charges

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will soon start issuing notices to the people who have not paid for the maintenance of their residential properties. The development authority has collated the data of the defaulters.

GMADA officials said that they have made a list after checking the records and the process of issuing the notices will be started from Purab Premium Apartment, GMADA’s first housing project.

“We have identified the owners who have not paid the maintenance. Soon, notices will be issued to the flat owners,” an officer of GMADA said. There are around 1,600 flats in Purab Premium Apartments and most of the flats are given on rent by the owners. “With the pending dues, we would be able to generate good revenue,” the officer said.