Farmer leaders detained as GMADA clears acquisition for Aerotropolis Project

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The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday announced land acquisition awards for 3,522.98 acres spread across eight villages even as police detained several farmer leaders ahead of a proposed protest.
The acquisition involves a total compensation package of approximately Rs 23,457 crore for the development of E to J blocks of the proposed township.
Heavy police deployment was seen on Monday outside the GMADA office to prevent demonstrations.
BKU (Rajewal) state secretary Paramdeep Singh Baidwan alleged that the Mohali police launched a crackdown on farmer leaders early Monday before the scheduled protest.
Baidwan said that police arrested Kamaljit Singh (Bari), Makhan Singh (Gigemajra) and Sewa Singh (Bakarpur). He further added that Nachhattar Singh Baidwan was placed under detention at his residence, while police also visited his own house to arrest him.
“I managed to leave through the other side before they reached,” Baidwan claimed, adding that police teams also visited the residences of several other farmer leaders.
According to Baidwan, the detained leaders belong to different farmer unions representing villages affected by the acquisition.
GMADA’s Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Rohit Jindal said the awards cover land in Kurdi, Patton, Siaun, Bari, Matran, Bakarpur, Chatt and Kishanpura villages.
According to GMADA, compensation has been determined under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013. The compensation includes the market value of the land, a multiplier factor, 100 per cent solatium, and an additional 12 per cent on the market value.
Landowners have been given the option of either accepting cash compensation or opting for the Land Pooling Policy. Under the policy, every acre acquired will entitle the landowner to either 1,630 square yards of residential entitlement or 1,000 square yards of residential entitlement along with a 210-square-yard commercial (SCO) site.
In response to demands raised by villagers, the government has excluded residential houses located along the village phirni (peripheral road) and government-allotted five-marla plots from the acquisition. Owners of residential houses built in agricultural fields will be rehabilitated under the Punjab government’s Relocation Policy, 2014, under which they will be allotted plots in developed sectors.
Among the eight villages, Kurdi accounts for the largest acquisition, with 1,395.90 acres being acquired for a compensation of approximately Rs 8,778.81 crore.
The acquisition for other villages includes Kishanpura with 755.57 acres (compensation of Rs 4,751 crore), Siaun: 405.76 acres (Rs 2,972 crore), Patton: 416.01 acres (Rs 2,940 crore), Bari: 375.78 acres (Rs 2,701 crore), Matran: 59.89 acres (Rs 496 crore), Bakarpur: 51.33 acres (Rs 422 crore), and Chatt: 62.75 acres (Rs 394 crore).
The highest compensation rate has been fixed for Matran at Rs 8,28,88,626 per acre, followed by Bakarpur at Rs 8,22,31,798 per acre.
The GMADA said landowners with fractional holdings will be issued special Letters of Intent (LOIs), which will be transferable and can subsequently be converted into Regular LOIs.
Applications under the Land Pooling Policy can be submitted within 120 days from the date of the award.
Eligible landowners will also receive Sahuliyat Certificates, entitling them to benefits such as stamp duty exemption and priority tubewell connections.
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