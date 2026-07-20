Farmer leaders detained as GMADA clears acquisition for Aerotropolis Project

Mohali Aerotropolis land row has intensified as a section of farmers announced an indefinite protest, rejecting compensation terms offered by the Punjab government. (File Photo)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday announced land acquisition awards for 3,522.98 acres spread across eight villages even as police detained several farmer leaders ahead of a proposed protest.

The acquisition involves a total compensation package of approximately Rs 23,457 crore for the development of E to J blocks of the proposed township.

Heavy police deployment was seen on Monday outside the GMADA office to prevent demonstrations.

BKU (Rajewal) state secretary Paramdeep Singh Baidwan alleged that the Mohali police launched a crackdown on farmer leaders early Monday before the scheduled protest.

Baidwan said that police arrested Kamaljit Singh (Bari), Makhan Singh (Gigemajra) and Sewa Singh (Bakarpur). He further added that Nachhattar Singh Baidwan was placed under detention at his residence, while police also visited his own house to arrest him.