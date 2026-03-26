GMADA notifies acquisition of 3,553 acres amid farmers’ hunger strike in Mohali

The acquisition is being carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Even as farmers continue their indefinite hunger strike outside the GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) office in protest against land acquisition, the authority has issued a notification to acquire around 3,553 acres for the Aerotropolis expansion project. The decision, announced on a public holiday on Thursday, has sparked strong resentment among the affected farmers, who see it as a move that undermines their ongoing agitation.

According to the notification issued by Vikas Garg, principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Punjab, land from eight villages Syao, Kurdi, Matran, Badi, Kishanpura, Patton, Bakarpur and Chhatt will be acquired for the development of Aerotropolis Pocket E to J blocks. The acquisition is being carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The government stated that a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the project had already been conducted by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.