‘Unfair trade practice’: Consumer panel orders relief to Mohali flat buyer

GMADA, in its defence, argued that the complaint was barred by limitation and claimed that the buyer had purchased the flat for investment purposes. (File Photo)

In a setback for Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the development authority guilty of “deficiency in service” and “unfair trade practice” for delaying possession of a flat under its Purab Premium Apartments scheme in Sector 88 and offering possession despite incomplete amenities.

In its order, the commission directed GMADA to pay 9 per cent annual interest on the deposited amount for the period between May 21, 2015, and October 7, 2016. It also barred the authority from levying maintenance charges until the project secures a completion certificate. Additionally, the panel awarded Rs 50,000 to the complainant towards compensation for “mental agony” and litigation expenses.