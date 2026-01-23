GMADA slaps fresh financial burden on IT City allottees, fixes enhancement charges at Rs 7,845 per sq yard

Allottees of GMADA’s ambitious IT City project located on Airport Road have been dealt a fresh financial blow after the development authority decided to levy enhancement charges on plots in the area. All existing allottees and transferees will now have to pay an additional Rs 7,845 per square yard. In case of failure to deposit the amount within the stipulated time, interest will be imposed, which will continue to increase with delay.

An official letter to this effect was issued by the Estate Officer (Plots) on Thursday. The letter states that the agenda titled “Assessment and Recovery of Additional Price from Present Allottee/Transferee of IT City Scheme” was approved in GMADA’s 38th meeting held on January 12.