GMADA intensifies drive against Mohali illegal structures

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has intensified its ongoing drive against violators, who have erected unauthorised constructions in areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The current eviction drive was started last month on the directions of Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister, Aman Arora.

Also Read | GMADA razes 50 shops at Khokha market

As per details, the matter of unauthorised constructions and encroachments was brought to the notice of the minister during a meeting held on November 19 by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and by officials from the district administration.

The minister then, taking a serious note of the issue of mushrooming unauthorized constructions, ordered GMADA officials to immediately launch a crackdown and pull down all illegal constructions in district.

Acting on the directions of the minister, the regulatory wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has since then undertaken a series of drives and demolished unauthorized constructions from various areas.

The civic officials, as per records, have removed at least 50 structures at foundation or plinth level and some superstructures at Jhampur village, besides demolishing four unauthorised temporary structures on one Kanal area in Sector-87.

Also Read | Mohali: GMADA knocks down illegal constructions at Jhampur village

Apart from this, four unauthorised underconstruction houses with super structures were demolished in Balongi. Further, as many as 12 illegal pig farms and poultry farms on around three acres have also been razed.