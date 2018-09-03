GMADA cancels licence of Sky Rock City Welfare Society

A view of Sky Rock City in Mohali. (Express Archives) A view of Sky Rock City in Mohali. (Express Archives)

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has cancelled the licence of controversial residential project, Sky Rock City Welfare Association. The promoters of the project were booked in more than 80 cases of cheating the people who invested in the project. The licence was cancelled after the builder failed to renew his licence and complaints were received from the investors.

According to officials of GMADA, the licence was issued to M/S Sky Rock Welfare Society in May 2014 for developing a residential project in sectors 111 and 112. The project was to be developed in an area of 25 acres of land.

“The licence was to expire in 2017. The promoters have to get the licence renewed after a period of three years. Keeping in view that the people who were cheated could get affected, GMADA gave time to the promoters to deposit external development charges (EDC) and give possession of plots to the people who had given money to the promoters,” said a GMADA official.

He said GMADA found that the promoters also violated the norms and did not reserve the land for economically weaker section (EWS). The official added that there were a number of complaints against the promoters and several cheating cases were registered against the main promoter of the society, Navjeet Singh.

Asked why GMADA took a year to cancel the licence, the officer said that the time was given to the promoters so that they could clear EDC dues and also could give possession to the people who bought the properties but the promoters failed to do so. That is why action was taken against them.

Vineet Sood, one of the affected buyers of Sky Rock City Welfare Society, told Chandigarh Newsline that there were more than 1,000 people who were cheated by the promoters. The promoters could sell only 240 plots in sectors 111 and 112 but they made more than 1,000 people members of the society and took money from them.

“It was around Rs 1,200 crore fraud as there are people who have given money between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. GMADA should have cancelled the licence long back,” Sood said.

Navjeet Singh and his family members, including his wife, were booked in around 80 cases of cheating.

