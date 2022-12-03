scorecardresearch
GMADA allots four sites for street vendors

Disclosing this, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that this move would not only facilitate the street vendors in attracting customers to a common marketplace but would also solve the traffic problem in the city

(File)

In what could be a step towards making the city free of street vendors, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) allocated four sites dedicated to the Mohali civic body to develop a market space which will exclusively cater to street vendors of the city.

He said that these sites were handed over to the Municipal Corporation (MC) free of cost.

Arora said the four sites include 3341.59 square yards in Sector 56, 2516.88 sq yds and 1873.14 sq yds in Sector 77, and 2588.24 sq yds in Sector 78.

“These sites have been chosen while keeping in mind the easy access to the connecting roads,” Arora said. He added that the MC has been asked to move vendors in a way that it executes similar works in a single pocket. He said that these belts of markets would connect the wheels of vendors and consumers for mutual benefit.

The ownership of sites, even after handing over to the MC will continue to remain with the GMADA, the minister said while adding that if the MC in future would want to shift the vendors from these sites, GMADA could take back the possession of these allocated sites. The minister said, “In such a case, the cost involved in shifting of the vending sites will be borne by the MC”.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:47:26 am
