GMADA allotments: HC tells officer to call for records

Acting on a petition filed by Mohali resident Ranjit Kaur seeking probe into the irregularities,bunglings and favoritism by GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) while making allotments of shops in Janta Market,Phase 3-B-1,Mohali,the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Principal Secretary,Housing and Urban Development,Punjab,to call for the records (of the allotments) and pass a speaking order within a period of four months.

In her petition,seeking an independent probe into allotments and re-allotment of shops by adopting a fair and transparent policy by GMADA,Kaur contended that in order to regularise an unauthorised Rehri Market running in the area of Phase 3-B-1,Mohali,since 1978,a survey was conducted by PUDA (now GMADA) in 1998 to identify the genuine claimants. However,against 322 shopkeepers as identified to be running their business,377 shops were allotted in 2010.

Interestingly,shops were allotted even to those who failed to submit any proof of their being in the business. The allotments were made to close family members against the GMADAs own policy framed in July 2008 deciding to treat the family members like wife/husband,children as one unit.

We find that most of the contentions raised by the petitioner hedge around fact-based issues which can be objectively considered by the higher authorities,maybe through a fact-finding enquiry if so required, the bench observed while disposing of the petition.

