Fresh row erupts over GMADA’s additional price recovery in Mohali sectors 76-80

A fresh controversy has surfaced over Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) recovery of additional price from residential plot allottees in Sectors 76 to 80 of Mohali. Allottees who had deposited the full amount earlier have alleged that GMADA is deducting interest and penalty charges while refunding the excess amount, calling it “gross injustice”.

Calling the move “unjust”, Sucha Singh Kalaur, president of the Sector 76-80 Plot Allotment Sangharsh Committee on Thursday, submitted a representation to the GMADA Chief Administrator, demanding that such allottees be refunded the excess amount without any interest deductions.

She said on April 7, GMADA, following a Punjab Cabinet decision, reduced the additional price from Rs 3,164 per square metre to Rs 2,216 per square metre and ordered issuance of fresh demand notices.