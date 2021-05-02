GM seeks Rs 1 crore damages from woman staffer for falsely accusing him of harassment

The suit alleged that the woman employee, who was working as a PA attached with two Lady AGMs was facing several disciplinary proceedings for duping the Financial Corporation of several lakhs of rupees.

The District Court of Chandigarh has issued notice to a woman employee of Haryana Financial Corporation on a civil suit filed by its General Manager, seeking Rs 1 crore as damages and compensation for leveling false allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The petitioner, Rakesh Khurana, General Manager, HFC, through his counsel, Advocate Amar Vivek Aggarwal, in the civil suit, mentions that the woman co-worker, including her family and friends, had defamed him through their scurrilous, scandalous and false allegations of ‘alleged sexual harassment’.

It was alleged that the woman employee, who was working as a PA attached with two Lady AGMs was facing several disciplinary proceedings for duping the Financial Corporation of several lakhs of rupees.

It was owing to these irregularities that the HFC GM issued her a show-cause notice.

The petitioner alleged that all of a sudden in July 2020, the woman employee, her husband working in Labour Bureau, started accusing him of sexual harassment so that such pending proceedings against her could be derailed, and shifted the focus of the authorities away from such recovery proceedings by denigrating and even mocking the disability of the GM.

In her complaint to police and authorities in Haryana, including CM Haryana, she falsely accused the GM of allegedly making her sit beyond the office hours and calling her home alone on the pretext of office work, whereas she was neither attached with him nor working with him at any time. The police registered an FIR against the petitioner on these allegations, in which, the court of Sessions Judge granted him anticipatory bail.

The counsel submitted that later, an Internal Committee against Sexual Harassment probed all the allegations of the woman, in which her husband, family members and various colleagues testified.

The committee comprising several women officials, in its detailed report submitted in the first week of April 2021, trashed the allegations of the woman as a mere after-thought and observed there was no iota of evidence to substantiate her allegations, nor such harassment had ever been witnessed by anyone in the office.

The counsel has submitted that as per the GM, all these allegations were levelled by the woman so that authorities did not proceed against her.