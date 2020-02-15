Global summit on ‘next-gen paradigms in health care’ at Panjab University

The conference intends to offer an ideal opportunity to develop new collaboration and partnership with experts in the field. The conference intends to offer an ideal opportunity to develop new collaboration and partnership with experts in the field.

Written by Abhinandan Kanwar

Panjab University hosted the ICONICA 2020, a global summit on ‘next-gen paradigms in health care’ starting from 12th February to 14th February in the ICSSR complex, Panjab University. The aim of this global summit is to bring together the international community working in diverse domains of health, particularly pharmaceutical, biomedical and dental and to provide a favorable ambience for presenting advancement and application in the domain, including cutting edge technologies.

The conference was inaugurated by chief guest Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. It brought together key speakers from across the world and hailing from various domains of health, especially medical and pharmaceutical practice, drug industry, dental surgery, nutraceuticals, agroceuticals, IPR, regulatory affairs, academia and research.

The conference intends to offer an ideal opportunity to develop new collaboration and partnership with experts in the field. Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman Pharmexcil was guest of honor and in his inaugural address, he presented the current scenario of Indian pharma industry.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar presided over the function. In his address, he welcomed the guests and the delegates participating in the conference and deliberated upon different aspects of the two-day conference. Professor Shankarji Jha ,DUI, and Professor Ravinder Singla, Dean Research, were also present on the event.

The event began with registrations followed by lectures on Intellectual Property Rights by Umesh Banakar of Banakar Consulting Services, Carmel, USA. Then there was a scientific session on emerging trends in health care.

Different speakers spoke on different topics like Docetaxel Integrated ph- sensitive Lipoidal approach for specific and improved breast cancer therapy by Dr. Rajan Swami. In his presentation, he said, “Breast cancer is the most invasive cancer among women and second leading cause of death. One in eight women develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime in India and 1 in 2 women die of breast cancer. We need to make certain medicines for cancer patients, which are the need of the hour, we have to develop new medicines. Viral vectors are very good. Cytotoxin studies were higher as compared to normal drugs and the tumor has been decreased to minimal.”

Another presentation by Ankita Shukla on Network Biology approach to determine the integrated epigenetic and differential gene expression mechanism in colorectal cancer, she said, “ It is our responsibility to take care of our health.”

She further added, “The cancer is progressing in India day-by-day and now its ranked to be 3rd after China and US. Then there was the presentation by Kanwaljit Kaur on socio- economic analysis of cancer patients in Bhatinda district.

In her presentation she said, “Bhatinda has the highest number of cancer patients in Punjab. I have done both quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of my study. Maximum patients are in the age group of 41-60.”

She concluded by saying, “Malwa region in Punjab used to be called as cotton belt but is now known as cancer belt.”

This was followed by poster sessions and cultural program at the University Auditorium which was the perfect way to end the informative day the participants had.

