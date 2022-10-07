Global City Project: First tranche of 250 acres of land will be auctioned in Nov, says Khattar

The first tranche of 250 acres of land for the proposed Global City in Gurgaon will be auctioned by November this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday. The Global City shall come up in approximately 1080 acres.

“A single window system will be adopted to execute all the works related to the Global City project. Industries will not have to make rounds to get electricity, water, and any other permission. All permissions will be given through this single window system. The companies investing in the Global City will have to show the progress of construction within three years,” Khattar said.

He was interacting with mediapersons after returning from a three-day trip to Dubai trip.

Khattar said the plots in Global City will be sold in mixed land use format. “Plots up to 100 acres, 50 acres, 20 acres, and 5 acres will be allotted to the industries. An investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore is likely to come to the state through this project,” he said adding, HSIIDC will create roads and other requisite basic infrastructure.

The CM said Haryana government will be making efforts to ensure employment abroad for the state’s youth, especially those from Antyodaya families. “Haryana Overseas Placement Cell shall execute this work under the state’s Foreign Cooperation Department. During my visit to Dubai, I held discussions with eight placement companies to provide employment opportunities to the skilled and semi-skilled manpower from Haryana. State government is ready to extend cooperation to these companies willing to setup their skill training centre in Haryana. Results of these detailed discussions yielded results in just 14 hours of our visit, as one of the companies have contacted us for providing manpower for housekeeping jobs. For these jobs, priority would be given to the Antyodaya families who are registered on the Parivar Pehchan Patra portal,” Khattar said.

“To promote Haryana as a leading investment destination, Invest Haryana Roadshow was organized in Dubai which drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE. Detailed discussions were held on key mega projects of Haryana such as Global City, the Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acres at Nangal Chaudhary to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics services to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and facilitate economic activity between NCR /Northern States and Mumbai port, the Integrated Aviation Hub being developed at Hisar over 7200 acres and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 300 acres in the vicinity of the Aviation Hub, and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster being established at IMT Sohna were highlighted amongst others”, Khattar added.

Responding to a query, Khattar said, “5.50 lakh employment opportunities have been generated in the state because of foreign and national investments. New companies are constantly buying land in Haryana for investment. With the advent of companies, employment opportunities will also increase”.

The CM said new projects are “being started continuously” around Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). “Government will buy land for new projects through e-bhoomi portal and Land Pooling Policy, under which the owner of the land will also get some percentage of the profit earned by the investor.

He said, the government held meetings and discussions for Global City project with the Aldar Group in Abu Dhabi. “An important meeting was also held with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, in Dubai on marketing the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub Project at Nangal Chaudhary,” he added.