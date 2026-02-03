Global ambitions mean little if Punjab remains commercially restricted: Bajwa

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, Monday expressed serious concern over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of export-led growth for Punjab following the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), stating that rhetoric without infrastructure and policy support would leave Punjab excluded from its benefits.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Punjabis in Jalandhar on Sunday, Bajwa said that while the Prime Minister spoke of sending goods to Europe under the India–EU FTA, the ground reality in Punjab made such assurances deeply questionable.

“The Prime Minister spoke about new export opportunities to Europe. The question Punjab asks is simple—how can our goods be sent competitively when the state itself is commercially chained?” Bajwa said here today while addressing a press conference.