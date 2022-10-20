Allottees take possession of GLM project in Panchkula

FIVE DAYS after the decision of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in their favour, the allottees of a multicrore residential project Amazon Defense County in Sector 30, Panchkula, took possession of the project Wednesday. GLM Buyers Welfare Association, the allottees association, took possession in the presence of a law adviser of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA).

The possession was taken over by the representatives of the real estate firm, GLM Infratech Private Limited. “We took possession of the project including the administrative building and four towers comprising more than 456 flats, in the presence of HRERA Law Advisor, Shubham. The Appellate Tribunal delivered the decision in our favour on October 14. Earlier too, we had secured the decision in our favour but it was challenged by the builder, who lost the case,” KS Saini, president of GLM Buyers Association said.

Sources said the representative of the real estate company also made a dissent note on the affidavit that they would file an application before HRERA. The tribunal had rejected the plea of GLM stating that there was a Rs 171.92 crore pending liability against it.