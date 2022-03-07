Glaucoma awareness walks held in UT, Mohali

Advanced Eye Center, PGI, Eye Research Foundation and Glaucoma Support Group organised a Glaucoma Walk from Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake, to spread awareness about glaucoma, the leading cause of blindness. The walk was flagged off by Deputy Director PGI Kumar Gaurav Dhawan and Financial Advisor Kumar Abhay. About 150 people took part in the walk, that concluded with a street play organised by the Chandigarh Theatre Arts Group.

Meanwhile, Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali also organised a Glaucoma Awareness Walk on Sunday.

The ongoing week-long long awareness drive will throw light on the symptoms and prevention of the disease.

The awareness walk is observed all over the world on the first Sunday of March every year. The walk for awareness started from Verka Garden, Phase-VI, and was flagged off by Dr S S Pandav, Professor and Head, Advanced eye Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh.