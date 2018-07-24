Give us special category status to fight drug menace: Punjab writes to Centre

Punjab had refused to be a part of the PM’s mission. (File) Punjab had refused to be a part of the PM’s mission. (File)

PUNJAB HAS sought special category status from the Centre for fighting drug menace. Calling it “narco-terrorism” in the form of a proxy war waged against it by neighbouring Pakistan, Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has written to his counterpart at the Centre J P Nadda, to consider giving Punjab a special category state under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission.

In his letter to Nadda, Mohindra has drawn a parallel with special category states including Jammu and Kashmir, hill states and north-eastern states that get a higher share of grants due to their disturbed status, difficult terrain or border with Pakistan.

He has sought a higher financial share from the Centre, or at least restoring of 75:25 centre state ratio as earlier.

The state saw a number of drug-related deaths in the past month. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had, as a pre-poll promise, claimed that a Congress government would root out the drug menace in four weeks, The problem, however, has persisted and the government is renewing its strategy to deal with the problem after criticism from several quarters.

Mohindra wrote: “Despite bordering Pakistan and having borne a double whammy of overt terrorism in the past and narco-terrorism in the present, we have always been ignored by the Centre, despite huge locational disadvantage and challenging security scenario.”

He said an entire generation of Punjab bore the brunt of terrorism. Thousands lost their lives. “Even as the state overcame its grief and fought terror head on, the deadly drug menace gripped the state threatening the generation that followed after terror victims. The drug menace has gripped different sections of society irrespective of caste, creed, religion and economic status.”

The Health Minister has contended that the drug abuse is more prevalent in bordering districts including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Amritsar. “The youth is becoming victim of this narco-terrorism which is directly impacting the economic growth. Punjab has emerged as a victim of proxy war waged against it by Pakistan for which the enemy country has used drugs as its silent weapon.”

Earlier, Punjab had refused to be a part of the PM’s mission. Its contention was that the centre had sent a half-baked scheme for consideration by states which is silent on many issues.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App