Give Rs 45k/acre compensation to farmers as promised: BJP leader

A day after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann handed over compensation cheques to cotton farmers whose crops were damaged due to pink bollworm in Malwa region, BJP leader Nimisha Mehta on Sunday questioned the ‘double standards’ of AAP government in disbursing the compensation to farmers.

Nimisha Mehta, who contested Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 from Garhshankar assembly constituency said that AAP CM was giving compensation as per the girdawari done by the previous Congress government which all AAP leaders that time criticized being in the opposition.

She said that now that compensation was already delayed AAP government should have compensated farmers better rather than on basis of Congress government estimates. “AAP government must tell what difference has this act made from Congress government?,” asked Mehta.

“CM Bhagwant Mann said that farmers would get Rs 18,000 per acre compensation for crop damage due to vagaries of nature prior to loss assessment. Mann also said that the compensation would be given on the lines of AAP’s Delhi government but releasing this amount as per previous estimates which they themselves criticises actually shows the double standards of his government against farmers”, she said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Nimisha Mehta said that if his government could offer Rs 45,000 per acre compensation to farmers for clearing standing wheat crop in the fields for his swearing in ceremony at Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, then what was stopping him from giving the same amount to cotton farmers? She questioned, “Does this mean that the farmers will get a good compensation to the tune of Rs 45,000 per acre only if they will damage their crop for functions or rallies of Aam aadmi party? Is it only under such circumstances that your government will offer a good compensation to the farmers?”

Nimisha Mehta appealed to the farmer unions to raise voice and asked the AAP government in Punjab to reconsider the compensation amount. “AAP government should not give compensation according to the girdawari announced by Congress. They should rather set a new precedent and offer increased compensation to farmers”, she said.

She also asked the farmer unions to get information under RTI from Deputy Commissioner Nawanshahr that how much compensation was given to those farmers who ploughed their 150 acres of wheat crop for the function of CM Bhagwant Mann. “Farmers should use RTI and attach newspaper cuttings of Rs 45,000 compensation and file a PIL in the high court, so that no injustice was meted out to farmers in the name of compensation, which was their right”, she added.