Give promotions to employees in time, orders UT Adviser Dharam Pal

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday issued directions to the officials to ensure that promotions to government employees are given on time, during a meeting.

Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express, later said, ” As far as I have seen, the promotions are not being done in time. And I have directed the officials to ensure that the employees get their promotions, so that we can boost their morale.”

He also asked the officials to ensure that a proper mechanism is put in place that continuously monitors as to which promotions are due in the given time. He added that in several departments, one lower-level employee was forced to hold various additional charges, which leads to no promotions being given. Timely promotions will help fill in requisite posts, he beleieved.

Pal further said that at one time, a sub-divisional officer was holding the charge of both an executive engineer and superintending engineer at the Municipal Corporation, which should not be the case.

Give stipends or scholarships on time

The Chandigarh adviser also directed the officials of the finance department to give students their due scholarships or stipend on time after he got to know that many had not received them. He told the officials that the purpose to give the scholarship is defeated if they are not given on time.