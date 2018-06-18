Give heritage status for Palwal railway station: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asked for special heritage status for Palwal railway station.. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asked for special heritage status for Palwal railway station.. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday urged the central government to give special heritage status to Palwal railway station to commemorate the memory of a historic event associated with Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. Khattar also asked the Central Government to establish a Statue of Harmony at Ghasera in Nuh in the memory of the Mahatma’s visit on December 19, 1947 where he successfully convinced Meo community not to migrate from India.

Speaking at the fourth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council, in New Delhi, he said Haryana had been blessed by the presence of Mahatma all through the Independence movement. Mahatma Gandhi, he said, was arrested for the first time by the British on April 10, 1919 at Palwal railway station.

“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Jan Andolan’, in the spirit of ‘Sarv Bharat, Garv Bharat and Parv Bharat’,” he said.

