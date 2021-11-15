Give financial aid to farmers to prevent stubble burning: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday suggested that the state should give financial help and proper resources to the farmers to prevent stubble burning in their fields.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hooda said, “The attitude of the (BJP-JJP) government towards the farmers over the issue of this problem has always been negative. The government should try to solve the problem by making a concrete plan.”

Hooda has been seeking compensation for the farmers to encourage them for processing crop residue in place of opting for stubble burning. He has also suggested that more machines be provided to farmers to dispose of agricultural waste if the government was seriously looking for a solution to the problem. “It’s not fair to blame the farmers only in the name of the environment. There are many reasons for air pollution,” Hooda had stated earlier.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019 had also stated that stubble burning contributes only 18-20 per cent to air pollution, holding “other factors” responsible for the remaining 80 per cent pollution.

Meanwhile, Hooda said the issue of the farmers’ struggle will once again be discussed in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party scheduled on November 16 and a strategy will be formulated to raise their issues in the Assembly.