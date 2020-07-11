‘Give 3-day notice to ex-DGP before arrest under non-bailable offence’: Mohali court to police

The plea alleged that investigating agency seemed bent upon his arrest and was pressurising witnesses to record their statements under Section 164 CrPC to add offence under Section 302 IPC and to arrest him. The plea alleged that investigating agency seemed bent upon his arrest and was pressurising witnesses to record their statements under Section 164 CrPC to add offence under Section 302 IPC and to arrest him.

A Mohali court on Friday said that former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini should be given a prior notice of three days before arrest in case a non-bailable offence is added to the FIR filed in connection with a 29-year-old abduction case of Balwant Singh Multani.

Saini’s bail plea argued that he was granted anticipatory bail by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Monika Goyal on May 11 in offences under Sections 364, 201, 344, 330, 219 and 120-B IPC. It alleged that investigating agency seemed bent upon his arrest and was pressurising witnesses to record their statements under Section 164 CrPC to add offence under Section 302 IPC and to arrest him.

Based on this apprehension that he might be arrested for an offence under Section 302 IPC or any other non-bailable offence, Saini sought either protection from arrest for any newly added offence or a direction to prosecution to seek prior permission of the court before effecting arrest of the accused in any newly added offence.

While refusing to grant him protection from arrest, the court of ADSJ Rajnish Garag said:“…present bail application is hereby dismissed being pre-mature qua offences to be added if any. However, in case any non-bailable offence is added in the aforesaid FIR, applicant shall be given notice 3 days prior to his arrest to enable him to approach the court.”

