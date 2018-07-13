Girl slaps accused during trial in Chandigarh district court

A woman slaps accused in a Chandigarh court. (Representational) A woman slaps accused in a Chandigarh court. (Representational)

High drama prevailed in the district court on Thursday when a girl slapped a man accused in her case, in the courtroom during the trial proceedings. The accused person is facing trial for outraging the modesty of the 20-year-old girl.

The accused, Johnny alias Dharmendra (25), is a resident of Sector 25 who is facing trial under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in the court of a JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

The incident took place in the courtroom in front of the judge. While the 20-year-old victim’s mother was recording her statement, the accused Johnny stated that the victim’s mother was herself threatening her. As the accused interrupted the victim’s mother’s statements, the victim stepped forward and slapped the accused. Following this, the judge got annoyed and warned the victim. The statement of the victim’s mother was completed and then the matter was scheduled for hearing again on August 2.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the victim said that she slapped the accused in court as he was telling a lie against her mother, which she could not afford to hear.

According to the FIR, the case was registered against Johnny last December on the complaint of the victim’s mother who stated that it is a matter of 2012, when her daughter was alone at her residence, when the accused Johnny came home and held the wrist of her daughter and threatened her that if she did not talk to him she would have to face dire consequences. The victim, then in the evening, told the matter to her mother, who along with her husband, approached the Sector 24 Police Post and lodged a complaint against Johnny. Police then summoned the accused.

However, the matter was resolved as Johnny’s family assured that he would not such a thing again. However, the victim’s family then stopped the victim from going to school. But in 2017, Johnny again came to their home when the victim was alone and committed the same crime as intended to outrage her modesty and also used words of insult against her. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against Johnny under sections 354, 506 and 509 of IPC.

At present, charges have been framed against the accused and the statements of the victim have already been recorded in court where she has supported the prosecution.

