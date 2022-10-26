Girl robbed at knife point in moving auto, 2 arrested

Two people including an autorickshaw driver and his woman accomplice were arrested for allegedly robbing an SD College, Sector 32, woman student at knife point, on Tuesday. The accused driver was identified as Nitish, a native of Bihar. Police said that the accused made the victim hostage in the moving auto for more than 45 minutes and later pushed her out of the auto.

Police said that his woman accomplice is a resident of Gurdaspur and the two had also made a call to the student’s father and forced him to transfer Rs 15,000 into the victim’s account and later they transferred the cash to their account. The incident took place when the student hired the auto from her paying guest accommodation in Sector 46 to ISBT 43 on Monday. She was to go her house in Nabha, Punjab, to celebrate Diwali.

In her complaint to police, the victim reported that she had hired the auto from Sector 46 and at that time a woman was already sitting in the three-wheeler on the passenger seat. She added that as the auto reached near District Court Complex, Sector 43, the woman snatched her cell phone and put a knife on her neck. The auto driver then changed the direction and took the vehicle far away.

Sources said that the accused woman was infuriated when she found merely Rs 500 in the victim’s purse. They also checked the balance in victim’s account account online which was zero. Sources said that then, the auto driver called the victim’s father and forced him to transfer Rs 15,000 to his daughter’s account.

A police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Sector 36 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh, arrested the accused. The vehicle was traced on the basis of CCTV footage.